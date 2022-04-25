Fired Red Sox Network Exec Defends Race Bias Claim

By Chris Villani (April 25, 2022, 12:21 PM EDT) -- A former executive who was fired, sued and criminally charged for allegedly stealing $575,000 from the network broadcaster of the Boston Red Sox told a judge Monday that his countersuit claiming he was actually terminated due to racial bias should proceed. Pushing back against what the New England Sports Network dubbed "threadbare" allegations, Ariel Legassa argued that he has made a plausible case that his firing was not about the criminal allegations he denies, but actually about keeping him from profiting from his work to help the company develop direct-to-consumer streaming technology. "Given the enormous potential value of a white label...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS