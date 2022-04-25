Ralph Lauren Atty's Error Can't Ax NYC Rent Deal, Court Told

By Rachel Scharf (April 25, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Ralph Lauren Corp. can't void a 10-year lease extension on its flagship Manhattan retail space by claiming the contract was "mistakenly" drafted by a confused in-house lawyer, counsel for the retailer's landlord told a New York state judge on Monday. Thomas Mealiffe of Nixon Peabody LLP urged New York State Supreme Court Justice Barry Ostrager to dismiss Ralph Lauren's May lawsuit against Friedland Properties subsidiary 888 Madison LLC, whose building the fashion giant has occupied since 1991. According to Ralph Lauren's complaint, a newly hired in-house attorney was tasked with drafting a lease modification for the flagship store in fall 2020....

