NJ Firm Beats DQ Bid Over Ex-Judge's Role In Suit

By Lauren Berg (April 25, 2022, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Monday determined that Wilentz Goldman & Spitzer PA should not be barred from representing Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC in a woman's malpractice suit against Mazie Slater on the grounds that a retired jurist and current Wilentz Goldman attorney is a witness. The three-judge panel in a 13-page opinion agreed with a trial court ruling denying Noemi Escobar's bid to disqualify Wilentz Goldman over how former state Appellate Division Judge John E. Keefe is a witness after having served as a mediator in an underlying case where a $102 million child abuse judgment...

