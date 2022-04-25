Baker Donelson Loses Bid For Immediate Appeal In $13B Suit

By Emily Sides (April 25, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state judge on Monday denied bids from Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC and co-defendants requesting an immediate appeal of her decision this month to keep intact the bulk of claims in a $13 billion suit alleging the firm conspired to illegally spy on a woman in an underlying case. While Baker Donelson had argued that allowing the case to move forward before an appeals court had the chance to weigh in would amount to a waste of judicial resources, DeKalb County State Court Judge Kimberly K. Anderson said in a one-page order that she did not find the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS