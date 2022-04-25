Facebook Profits Off 'Epidemic' Of Infringing Ads, Artists Say

By Hailey Konnath (April 25, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Facebook has allowed an "epidemic" of copyright infringement to flourish on the social media platform all to pad its bottom line, according to a proposed class action filed Friday by an independent artist in California federal court. Florida artist Jennifer Cook said in her complaint that Facebook Inc.'s core business function is to sell ads, and that the bulk of its billions of dollars in annual revenue comes from doing so. Every day, the company knowingly displays, publishes and directs users to infringing, stolen images, she said in the suit, which was filed Friday against Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms Inc. According to Cook, Facebook...

