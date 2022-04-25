Ex-EBay Exec Admits Stalking, Leaving Lone Holdout For Trial

By Brian Dowling (April 25, 2022, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A former eBay Inc. security executive is likely to face prison time after pleading guilty Monday to targeting a Massachusetts couple with a terrifying cyberstalking campaign, while another former bigwig at the e-commerce giant will forge ahead with trial. Jim Baugh, 47, pled guilty to nine counts — including multiple counts of stalking, witness tampering and falsifying records — related to his efforts in August 2019 to scare or silence a couple from Natick, Massachusetts, whose e-commerce blog had upset senior executives at the California technology company. EBay's former senior director of safety and security changed his plea after losing his...

