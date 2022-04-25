Mazda, Parts Maker Sued Over Allegedly Faulty Fuel Pumps

By Emily Field (April 25, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Mazda and an automotive parts manufacturer were hit with a proposed class action Friday in New York federal court by a driver who claims the companies knew about a dangerously defective fuel pump that could cause vehicles to suddenly shut down but failed to disclose it. New Yorker Tamerlane T. Bey II, who represents himself, said Mazda knew about the defect for years but didn't alert the public until a recall in November of about 121,000 vehicles equipped with the fuel pumps made by Denso Corp. Even though the defect can cause cars to suddenly stop, posing a safety risk, Mazda...

