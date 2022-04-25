Sports Investor Cops To Large-Scale Crypto 'Shadow Banking'

By Pete Brush (April 25, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- An Arizona sports and real estate investor told a Manhattan federal judge Monday that he disguised cryptocurrency transactions from regulators, admitting he operated a "shadow banking" business that prosecutors say churned as much as $750 million in transactions. At a videoconference, businessman Reginald "Reggie" Fowler, 63, copped to counts of bank fraud, wire fraud, operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business, and conspiracy before U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., who set an Aug. 30 sentencing date. A nervous Fowler said he wants to "accept responsibility for what I've done in the right way," as he copped to charges that carry a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS