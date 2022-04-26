Illinois Privacy Law Extends To Info From Photos, Judge Rules

By Celeste Bott (April 26, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said the state's biometric privacy law doesn't exclude photograph-derived facial information from its reach, as he refused to end litigation against biometric software maker Onfido Inc. U.S. District Judge Marvin E. Aspen said Monday that Onfido Inc. can't dismiss a proposed class action lawsuit it faces under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by arguing the information it allegedly collects isn't protected by the statute because it's derived from photographs. The court also rejected Onfido's argument that it had a free speech right to capture and analyze facial data from photographs, following precedent from other courts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS