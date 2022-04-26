Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Illinois Privacy Law Extends To Info From Photos, Judge Rules

By Celeste Bott (April 26, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said the state's biometric privacy law doesn't exclude photograph-derived facial information from its reach, as he refused to end litigation against biometric software maker Onfido Inc.

U.S. District Judge Marvin E. Aspen said Monday that Onfido Inc. can't dismiss a proposed class action lawsuit it faces under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by arguing the information it allegedly collects isn't protected by the statute because it's derived from photographs. The court also rejected Onfido's argument that it had a free speech right to capture and analyze facial data from photographs, following precedent from other courts....

