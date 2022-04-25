Atty. Merits Sanction In Cuba Real Estate Suit, Court Told

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 25, 2022, 11:08 PM EDT) -- The international division of an arbitration association has pushed back against a woman's breach-of-contract accusations following the association's termination of her arbitration over a Cuban real estate investment. In a filing April 21 in New York federal court, the American Arbitration Association Inc.'s International Centre for Dispute Resolution argued that Marcia Schorr's claims against it should be permanently dismissed on the ground that its arbitration immunity protects it. The AAA said it had abided by the rules it had laid out for the arbitration process and agreed upon by the two parties. Schorr, who is represented by her son, David Schorr,...

