11th Circ. Revives Passenger's Injury Suit Against Carnival

By Joyce Hanson (April 25, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court wrongly granted Carnival Corp.'s bid to toss a ship passenger's slip-and-fall suit against the cruise company because it knew that its flooring was dangerously slippery when wet, the Eleventh Circuit has found. Marjorie Cogburn's negligence suit over her injury while aboard the Ecstasy, a Carnival ship, provided information showing that other passengers also have slipped and fallen on liquids that spilled on similar granite tile flooring used by the cruise company on its promenade decks, according to the circuit panel's Monday opinion. The opinion went on to highlight an incident that Cogburn discovered, which specifically involved another...

