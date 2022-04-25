Musk, Twitter Reach Deal On $44B Sale

By Tom Zanki (April 25, 2022, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Twitter Inc. said Monday it has accepted a $44 billion takeover offer led by Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, in a breakthrough in the flamboyant entrepreneur's quest to take over the social media giant and reshape its operations. Musk and backers will acquire Twitter for $54.20 a share under terms of the deal. The price represents a premium of 38% on Twitter's stock price on April 1, the day before Musk disclosed he acquired a 9% stake in the company. Elon Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter for $54.20 a share, which is a 38% premium on the company's stock...

