Sprout Beats Parents' Baby Food Heavy Metal Suit In NJ

By Dorothy Atkins (April 25, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday tossed a putative class action alleging Sprout Food Inc. falsely advertised its baby food products as "healthy" and "organic" despite containing allegedly unsafe levels of toxic metals, finding that the alleged harm is "simply speculation" and the consumers don't have standing to sue. In a 20-page order dismissing the suit without prejudice, U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler held that the proposed class action filed by parents who purchased Sprout baby food products sufficiently alleged there were levels of heavy metals in a dozen Sprout baby food products. However, the judge said the lawsuit...

