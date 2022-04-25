Ex-Locke Lord Atty Says Perjury Demands New Crypto Trial

By Stewart Bishop (April 25, 2022, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for convicted former Locke Lord LLP partner Mark Scott on Monday urged a Manhattan federal judge to order a new trial over money laundering claims tied to the global OneCoin cryptocurrency scam, saying false testimony from the key cooperating witness demands it. Scott was convicted in 2019 of aiding "CryptoQueen" Ruja Ignatova and others to launder nearly $400 million in OneCoin investors' money by creating investment entities, referred to as the Fenero funds, that funneled capital away from Bulgaria-based OneCoin and back to Ignatova and her associates. Ignatova's brother, Konstantin Ignatov, has become the focus of post-trial proceedings over his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS