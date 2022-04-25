Ex-LA Water Chief Gets 6-Year Sentence In Corruption Case

By Hailey Konnath (April 25, 2022, 11:14 PM EDT) -- The former general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was sentenced Monday to six years in federal prison for steering a $30 million no-bid government contract to an attorney friend who bribed him, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. David H. Wright, 62, is the first defendant to be sentenced in the LADWP corruption cases, the Justice Department said in a statement. He agreed to plead guilty to one count of bribery in December as part of a deal with the government. U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr., who handed down the sentence Monday, described Wright's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS