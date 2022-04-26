Orioles Hang On To Interest During $105M Award Appeal

By Rachel Scharf (April 26, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A New York state court judge declined Tuesday to squeeze additional payments from the Baltimore Orioles and Mid-Atlantic Sports Network while the state's top court reviews their $105 million arbitration loss to the Washington Nationals, but cautioned he won't stand for any "game playing" if the award is affirmed. In a ruling from the bench, New York Supreme Court Justice Joel M. Cohen denied the Nationals' bid to add $23 million in post-judgment interest to the escrow account holding long-contested revenue distributions from MASN, the regional sports network shared by the Nationals and Orioles. The Nationals had argued they need financial...

