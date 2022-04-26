Real Estate Rumors: Host Hotels, Fundrise, Roman Jones

By Andrew McIntyre (April 26, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- RFR Holding Corp. has picked up a Miami hotel for $25.75 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for Yve Hotel Miami, a 241-room hotel, and the seller is real estate investment trust Host Hotels & Resorts, according to the report. Production companies Somesuch and Stink Films have leased a total of 15,200 square feet in Los Angeles, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. Somesuch is leasing 11,000 square feet at 4319 W. Jefferson Blvd., while Stink Films is leasing 4,200 square feet at 4406 W. Jefferson Blvd., both of which are owned by real estate firm...

