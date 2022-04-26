Atlanta Firm Fights Ex-Client's Sanctions Bid In Billing Row

By Emily Sides (April 26, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta law firm is urging a state court to toss a sanctions motion from a former client over missing records sought as part of a billing dispute, arguing the firm had deleted the records prior to filing suit based on assurances it received that the client would pay its legal fees. Gebo Law LLC asked the Georgia State-wide Business Court on Monday to reject an April 5 sanction request from Cordial Endeavor Concessions of Atlanta LLC aimed at punishing Gebo for deleting contemporaneous time records before suing Cordial in September alleging the firm was owed $500,000 for representing the company...

