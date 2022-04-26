Seattle Asks Supreme Court To Maintain City Benefits Law

By Beverly Banks (April 26, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT) -- The city of Seattle urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear an employee benefits industry group's challenge to a city health insurance mandate for hotel employees, arguing the Ninth Circuit properly ruled that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act did not preempt the ordinance. In a 45-page brief Monday, Seattle said the Ninth Circuit correctly determined that the city's ordinance requiring hotels to enroll workers in an employee health plan or provide them with money to purchase separate health insurance was lawful, arguing against the bid of the ERISA Industry Committee, or ERIC, to revive the case. The Ninth Circuit's March 2021 ruling...

