Shareholder Returns To Stearns Weaver Miami Shop

By Madison Arnold (April 27, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Florida firm Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson PA has announced that a shareholder returned to the firm's Miami office in the construction department after several years away at Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod LLP. Johnathan Ayers rejoined Stearns Weaver after spending the last two years at his previous firm, according to his LinkedIn profile. The attorney spent more than seven years at Stearns Weaver during his first stint at the firm, working as an associate attorney and then later a partner. "We are thrilled that Johnathan is returning to the firm," managing director Rick Schatz said in a statement....

