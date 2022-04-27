Anapol Weiss Must Face Trial In NJ Over Plane Crash Deal

By Bill Wichert (April 27, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Anapol Weiss has fallen short in trying to defeat a legal malpractice action in New Jersey federal court alleging it misrepresented that payments under a plane crash settlement were guaranteed by Cessna Aircraft Co., as a judge has rejected the firm's bid to dismiss the case under Pennsylvania's filing window. U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones II on Tuesday denied the firm's summary judgment motion in the suit from its former client, Eric Yerkes, who has said he accepted the 1986 deal based on those alleged misrepresentations but ultimately saw his payments reduced after the insurance company responsible for them became...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS