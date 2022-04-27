Dechert Says It Has No More Docs To Give Iraqi Telecom

By Lauren Berg (April 26, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Dechert LLP has asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to reject an Iraqi telecommunications company's bid seeking documents in its case alleging the law firm's clients conspired to defraud the telecom of an $800 million investment in a cellular network provider, saying there are no more documents to hand over. Dechert said in a letter to the court on Monday that Iraq Telecom already has all but three responsive documents it requested in a subpoena, excepting those three that were withheld for privilege, and its latest request simply seeks the same documents for a second time. And the BigLaw firm said it...

