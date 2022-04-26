Dem Senators Say Zelle Parent Co. 'Abdicated' Fraud Duties

By Elise Hansen (April 26, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A pair of Democratic senators said that fraud is flourishing on peer-to-peer payment platform Zelle and that Zelle's parent company and its bank partners have "abdicated responsibility for fraudulent transactions." Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Robert Menendez, D-N.J., argued in their Monday letter that Early Warning Services LLC, the Arizona-based owner of digital payment network Zelle, hasn't done enough to crack down on scams or help tricked consumers recover their funds. Early Warning Services LLC is in turn owned by banks such as Bank of America, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Truist. Zelle says that its connection with a...

