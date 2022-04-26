Navy Ordered To Revisit Dell Integrity Probe For $2.5B Deal

By Daniel Wilson (April 26, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge has ordered the Navy to revisit an investigation into whether Dell had inside information on a rival's pricing for a $2.5 billion software deal, saying it had "selectively complied" with her original remand order. The Navy could not unilaterally decide to limit its investigation into Insight Public Sector Inc.'s allegations that Dell Marketing LP had violated the Procurement Integrity Act, or PIA, and must conduct a supplemental investigation to fully comply with an earlier remand order, Judge Eleni M. Roumel ruled Monday. The PIA bars disclosing or obtaining proposal or source selection information prior to...

