Hydro Investors Say Spain Waived Immunity In Arb. Case

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 26, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Green energy investors Hydro Energy 1 SARL and Hydroxana Sweden AB pushed back against Spain's attempt to dismiss their $36.4 million arbitration award enforcement action, telling a D.C. federal judge that European Union laws do not prevent the country from paying the award. In a 66-page response filed Monday in D.C. federal court, the hydro investors argued that Spain's efforts to avoid paying the arbitration award fall flat, saying that EU laws cannot override Spain's treaty commitments to consent to arbitrate investment disputes under international law with EU and non-EU nations. "Even though Spain now disputes that its consent to arbitrate...

