Dodgers Pitcher's Sex Assault Defamation Suit May Backfire

By Y. Peter Kang (April 26, 2022, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Star pitcher Trevor Bauer has lodged a defamation suit against a woman who accused him of sexual assault and her attorney, a move one expert said may be a "knee-jerk reaction" that could ultimately hurt the Los Angeles Dodger. The suit filed in California federal court Monday claims the woman made false and malicious statements about Bauer that "generated a media blitz based on her lies." Bauer states in the complaint that he and the woman engaged in "consensual rough sex" on two occasions and that she then falsely accused him of sexually assaulting her without consent. Bauer said the woman filed for a domestic violence restraining...

