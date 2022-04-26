Balwani Jurors Can Hear If Investors Knew He Dated Holmes

By Dorothy Atkins (April 26, 2022, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge overseeing the fraud trial of ex-Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani ruled Tuesday that prosecutors can ask a DeVos family wealth manager and other investors if they knew Balwani and ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes were dating, rejecting Balwani's assertion that the relationship isn't relevant. During a hearing outside the presence of the jury, Balwani's counsel, Jeffrey Bruce Coopersmith of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, asked U.S. District Judge Edward Davila to prohibit multiple topics from prosecutors' examination of Lisa Peterson, a private equity manager for the DeVos family's investment firm RDV Corp. Those topics included barring prosecutors from asking...

