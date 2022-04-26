9th Circ. Says Realtors Group Must Face Rival's Antitrust Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (April 26, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday revived PLS.com's antitrust suit challenging the National Association of Realtors' policy prohibiting members from privately marketing properties without using the association's listing service, ruling that the competing real estate website did adequately allege an anti-competitive effect in violation of the Sherman Act. A three-judge panel said in a published opinion that a California district court erred in dismissing the case last year on the basis that PLS failed to demonstrate any antitrust injury because it alleged no harm to home buyers or sellers. The thrust of PLS' argument is that the NAR's "Clear Cooperation Policy" has...

