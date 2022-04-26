MoneyGram Stockholder Sues To Stop Madison Dearborn Buy

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 26, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A MoneyGram International Inc. stockholder sued the company and its board in Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday, seeking to stop the company's proposed $1.8 billion sale to an affiliate of private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC unless the board releases more information about the deal. In a proposed class action on behalf of MoneyGram stockholders, plaintiff Jason Hatch alleges MoneyGram CEO and board Chairman W. Alexander Holmes and seven board directors had agreed to "hand over" the company to Madison Dearborn "for a demonstrably unfair price and without complete disclosure of all material information." The individual board defendants "stand to receive significant...

