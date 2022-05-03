5th Circ. Antitrust Ruling Misinterprets FRAND's Purpose

By Timothy Syrett and David Katz (May 3, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit recently held in Continental Automotive Systems Inc. v. Avanci LLC that Continental lacked Article III standing to pursue antitrust claims. Continental alleged that the defendants' refusal to offer patent licenses to component manufacturers breached commitments they made to standard-setting organizations, or SSOs, to license their patents on fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or FRAND, terms.[1] Specifically, the Fifth Circuit concluded that, as a component supplier, Continental was neither an intended third-party beneficiary of the SSO commitments nor had it suffered any injury because the defendant licensors offered licenses to Continental's customers so Continental...

