Sinclair Broadcast Insider Can't Slip $5.5M Stock Sale Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (April 26, 2022, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday rejected a Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. insider's bid to escape a nearly $5.5 million shareholder derivative suit accusing him of selling company shares from trusts that he established for his children. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman said in an opinion and order that he would not dismiss allegations against David D. Smith — an officer, director and beneficial owner of more than 10% common stock in the Maryland-based media company — brought by three shareholders. Plaintiffs Deborah Donoghue, Mark Rubenstein and Calenture LLC are seeking disgorgement of about $5.5 million in alleged short-swing profits Smith...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS