3rd Circ. Affirms Insurance Co.'s Coverage Suit Win

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 26, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday upheld the denial of excess workers' compensation insurance coverage to the Neville Chemical Co. for a series of workplace injuries, reasoning that Neville had not yet reached the limit of its standard coverage. Saying that a chemical company had not yet reached the limit of its standard insurance coverage, the Third Circuit upheld the denial of excess workers' compensation coverage for a series of workplace injuries. (AP Photo/Jeff Barnard) In its ruling in favor of TIG Insurance Co., a three-judge panel held that Neville had not reached its $500,000 self-insured retention limit in paying workers' compensation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS