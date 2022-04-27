Ex-Seton Hall Basketball Players' Injury Claims Clipped

By Mike Curley (April 27, 2022, 1:56 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has cut most of the claims by two former Seton Hall University basketball players in a suit alleging the school's staff hid the nature of their injuries and allowed them to worsen, leaving only the gross negligence claims of one of the athletes. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William J. Martini dismissed all claims from Myles Powell and all but the gross negligence claims by Jasmine Smith in their suit against the university, but allowed for some counts to be revisited in an amended complaint. According to the suit, Powell — who now...

