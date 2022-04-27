Judge Tells Court To Scratch Off Lottery.com Fraud Suit

By Ryan Harroff (April 27, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A Tel Aviv-based investor in the gambling site Lottery.com should be required to arbitrate her claims that the company tricked her into converting her $3 million investment into digital security tokens that have only paid out $802 in royalties, a Texas magistrate judge has recommended. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower told a Texas federal court Tuesday that investor Varda Burstein signed a valid arbitration clause while converting her investment, leaving the court unable to hear the proposed class action against Lottery.com operator AutoLotto Inc. According to the report, that arbitration provision includes American Arbitration Association rules that extend even to what...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS