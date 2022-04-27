2 ERISA Rulings Highlight Need For Different Defense Tactics

By Myron Rumeld, Russell Hirschhorn and Tulio Chirinos (April 27, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Albert Einstein is famously credited with saying, "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results." This adage comes to mind as defense counsel continue to resort to the same strategies for seeking dismissal of 401(k) and 403(b) plan investment complaints, notwithstanding increasingly discouraging results. The discouraging trend is encapsulated by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit's recent back-to-back decisions allowing a commonly asserted breach of fiduciary duty claim — that the plan should have been invested in a cheaper share class of a mutual fund — to survive dismissal. In so ruling, the...

