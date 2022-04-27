'Small Fish' Drugmakers Blame Purdue In SF Opioid Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 26, 2022, 11:44 PM EDT) -- Drugmakers Teva and Allergan deflected blame for San Francisco's opioid crisis in opening statements of a multibillion-dollar bellwether bench trial Tuesday, saying they're "small fish" responsible for a "minuscule portion" of the city's opioids, and pointing to bankrupt Purdue Pharma as the true culprit. "Without the ability to pursue this case against Purdue, the people come into this court, pointing at my clients and the other defendants in this case," said Collie Fitch James of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP. "We are not Purdue and the evidence will not support this attempt to redirect blame, simply because my clients made and...

