Real Estate Rumors: RRD International, Calta, Starbucks

By Andrew McIntyre (April 27, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical firm RRD International has reached a deal to lease 9,909 square feet of space in Rockville, Maryland, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The company is taking space at 700 King Farm Blvd., which has a total of 155,000 square feet and is owned by Banyan Street Capital, according to the report. Florida developer Calta Group has picked up a Hollywood, Florida, development site for $9.5 million with plans to build an apartment complex there, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The deal is for 1.6 acres at 2215-2239 Hollywood Blvd., which currently has a mix of office and retail buildings,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS