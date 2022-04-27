Insurers, McD's Franchisees Settle BIPA Coverage Dispute

By Josh Liberatore (April 27, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Two insurers and 26 Illinois-based McDonald's franchisees reached a settlement in their dispute over whether coverage exists for a class action accusing the restaurant owners of violating Illinois' data privacy law by improperly collecting and sharing employee fingerprint scans. In a joint stipulation of dismissal with prejudice filed Tuesday, American Family Mutual Insurance Co. and Austin Mutual Insurance Co. told an Illinois federal court they've entered into a settlement agreement with the franchisees, ending the litigation that began more than two years ago. More than two dozen McDonald's franchisees accused in a class action of flouting Illinois' data protection law settled...

