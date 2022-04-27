Trump Appeals $10K-A-Day Contempt Order In NY AG Probe

By Frank G. Runyeon (April 27, 2022, 11:16 AM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday appealed a New York state judge's decision to hold him in civil contempt and fine him $10,000 a day for flouting a subpoena in the state attorney general's investigation into the Trump Organization's alleged financial fraud. Trump attorney Alina Habba filed a notice of appeal on the trial court docket Wednesday morning after telling reporters earlier this week that New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur F. Engoron's Monday decision did "not even come close to meeting the standard on a motion for contempt" and would seek to have the decision overturned by the First Judicial...

