Interior Expands Offshore Wind Plans To Oregon, Mid-Atlantic

By Keith Goldberg (April 27, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior on Wednesday moved to further expand U.S. offshore wind development, putting out feelers for potential leasing off the Oregon coast and the mid-Atlantic coast. The DOI's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will issue a pair of calls for information in order to gauge industry and public interest in two potential leasing areas covering more than 1.1 million acres in the Pacific Ocean off the Oregon coast, as well as six potential leasing areas covering almost 3.9 million acres in the Atlantic Ocean stretching from the coasts of Delaware to North Carolina. It's the latest groundwork...

