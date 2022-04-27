BuzzFeed Sues To Force Employee Stock Disputes To Del.

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 27, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- BuzzFeed Inc. and its top executives sued 91 of the company's current and former employees in Delaware Chancery Court, seeking to force them to bring a dispute over stock conversions to Delaware instead of pursuing two "mass" arbitrations before the American Arbitration Association. The employees sought arbitration under their employment contracts after they had trouble converting their company stock following a reverse merger in 2021 that took BuzzFeed public, BuzzFeed and its CEO Jonah Peretti, CFO Felicia DellaFortuna, and Chief People Officer Katie Sitter said in a complaint unsealed late Tuesday. Adam Rothstein, who signed the company's S-4 registration statement, is...

