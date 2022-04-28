Winstead Adds 4 Real Estate Attys in Texas, North Carolina

By Jessica Corso (April 28, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Winstead PC is expanding its real estate practice in both Texas and North Carolina with four lateral hires, including a former shareholder at Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr PC, the firm said Wednesday. Winstead announced the additions of Caleb Trotter, Ben Gehlbach, Zeena Angadicheril and Suzanne Reynolds together this week. Trotter, formerly of Munsch Hardt, joined the firm as shareholder while the others joined as counsel, Winstead said. Trotter and Gehlbach are working out of the firm's Houston office, Angadicheril joined the firm's Austin office, and Reynolds is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. "With their addition, we continue to expand the...

