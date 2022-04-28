Broadcaster Tegna Hit With Suit Over $8.6B Go-Private Deal

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 28, 2022, 1:51 PM EDT) -- Broadcast company Tegna Inc. and the members of its board face a shareholder's claims that they violated fraud provisions of federal securities laws in connection with their attempt to sell Tegna to hedge fund Standard General LP in an $8.6 billion deal. In a suit filed on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, plaintiff Brian Jones alleged that when Tegna urged its shareholders to vote in favor of the take-private merger in a public filing, it failed to include details underpinning its financial projections and the analyses supporting the fairness opinions offered by Tegna financial advisers J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Greenhill...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS