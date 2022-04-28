Judge Slashes Suit Claiming MabVax Execs Duped Investors

By Rick Archer (April 28, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has dismissed the majority of the claims in a suit alleging former top executives at biotech company MabVax Therapeutics hid information to dupe investors out of millions as the company headed for bankruptcy. In a ruling issued Wednesday U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein said only investors who bought stock in the window between a pair of allegedly misleading press releases and the release of correct information have claims against the executives, dismissing more than half the plaintiffs from the pair of lawsuits. MabVax filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March 2019, contending that investors covertly...

