Aerojet Board Split Intensifies As Chair Sues CEO In Calif.

By Dave Simpson (April 27, 2022, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.'s board executive chair launched the latest legal missile in an ongoing board dispute Wednesday, suing the company's CEO and her allies in California federal court for allegedly going "rogue" and making bogus accusations against him. Executive Chair Warren Lichtenstein claims that CEO Eileen Drake and her allies violated the Exchange Act of 1934 by making materially misleading statements in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that announces her intent to force a vote, prior to an annual meeting, for a new slate of board members. "Defendants' desperate plan to avoid an annual meeting is...

