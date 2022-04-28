Small Districts Caught In Fallout From Fla. Battle With Disney

By Carolina Bolado (April 28, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Florida legislators may have had Disney in their crosshairs when they passed a law dissolving some special districts in the state, but it is tiny districts such as one supporting the Marion County Law Library — annual revenue about $130,000 — that are feeling the pain. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican legislators made it clear that S.B. 4-C was a retaliatory effort aimed at the Walt Disney Co.'s Reedy Creek Improvement District because of the company's opposition to a new law, the Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" law by its detractors. But legislators cannot legally craft...

