$21M Deal Gets Go-Ahead In Coca-Cola Milk False Ad MDL

By Mike Curley (April 28, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has given preliminary approval to a $21 million settlement to end claims that milk companies, including one owned by Coca-Cola Co., falsely advertised their milk as coming from humanely treated dairy cows. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. said the deal was fair and reasonable and likely to be granted final approval, ending nine potential class actions from 19 named plaintiffs consolidated in multidistrict litigation in August 2020. According to the order, this settlement encompasses claims against Fairlife LLC, Coca-Cola — which became sole owner of Fairlife in 2020 — Select...

