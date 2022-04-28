Air Force Officer Can Seek Class Status In Vax Mandate Suit

By Rosie Manins (April 28, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based U.S. Air Force officer can transform her individual fight against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate into a proposed class action on behalf of others who, like her, have religious objections, a federal judge has ruled. Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self III of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia allowed the unnamed officer, a Christian, to amend her lawsuit to add class claims despite objections from the Air Force that she did not follow proper procedure. The case challenges the Air Force's vaccine mandate for employees on religious grounds, claiming constitutional and other federal law violations on...

