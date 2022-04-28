VP Can Raise No-Bid Challenge, Biz Can't, NJ Justices Say

By Bill Wichert (April 28, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A split New Jersey Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a construction company executive was permitted to pursue his individual claims as a taxpayer over the lack of public bidding to hire a redeveloper for a courthouse project even as they ruled his business could not challenge the selection process since it had been a participant. In a per curiam opinion, a five-judge majority signed off on a state appellate decision that affirmed the dismissal of Dobco Inc.'s lawsuit while also reversing an order that nixed a separate action from its vice-president, Hossam Ibrahim, and directing a trial court to bar the...

