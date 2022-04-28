Justices Punt On Union Pacific Engineer's Negligence Suit

By Linda Chiem (April 28, 2022, 10:46 AM EDT) -- A deadlocked U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday let stand a Seventh Circuit ruling that allowed Union Pacific Railroad Co. to escape a negligence suit from an engineer who was injured when he slipped and fell while preparing a train to depart an Illinois rail yard. The justices' no-decision left alone the Seventh Circuit's 2020 ruling in a case that locomotive engineer Bradley LeDure brought against Union Pacific that would have clarified the standard for enforcing federal rail worker safety regulations. The three-judge Seventh Circuit panel that issued the underlying decision included now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who did not take part in...

