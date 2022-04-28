Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Punt On Union Pacific Engineer's Negligence Suit

By Linda Chiem (April 28, 2022, 10:46 AM EDT) -- A deadlocked U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday let stand a Seventh Circuit ruling that allowed Union Pacific Railroad Co. to escape a negligence suit from an engineer who was injured when he slipped and fell while preparing a train to depart an Illinois rail yard.

The justices' no-decision left alone the Seventh Circuit's 2020 ruling in a case that locomotive engineer Bradley LeDure brought against Union Pacific that would have clarified the standard for enforcing federal rail worker safety regulations. The three-judge Seventh Circuit panel that issued the underlying decision included now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who did not take part in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!